Christmas is still more than a month away. But Santa Claus will be visiting Basehor on Saturday for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Basehor Town Square, which is located near Citizens Federal Savings Bank, 15500 State Ave., and the Sutton Law Office, 1106 N 155th St.

The mayor of Basehor is David K. Breuer. The event is sponsored by the Basehor Chamber of Commerce.

Scott Runnels, president of the Basehor Chamber of Commerce, said the event will include storytelling and hot chocolate.

Children also can drop off letters for Santa.

"Santa is going to be there," Runnels said.

Runnels said Santa will arrive on a fire truck.

The city of Tonganoxie also will have a Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony Saturday. But this tree lighting will be a drive-by event, according to a Facebook post from the city of Tonganoxie.

The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The entrance for the drive-by event will be at Fourth and Green streets in Tonganoxie.

Participants can tune their car radios to 98.3 FM to listen to the Tonganoxie Mayor David Frese read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and holiday music, according to the Facebook post.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR