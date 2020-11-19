GREAT BEND — Barton Community College’s History of Dance class will present "Dancing Around the World" at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

This virtual event will premiere via Facebook.com/bartoncommunitycollege and youtube.com/user/BaCOUGARnKS.

The evening will be a culmination of the students’ final class projects, which involved learning a cultural dance to which they have a personal connection. During the presentation, students will share a brief history of the dance, demonstrate how to do it and teach the steps so the viewers can dance along in the privacy of their own homes.

Viewers with a competitive streak can film themselves or family doing one of the dances and submit it to a Dancing Around Great Bend contest. The recording showing the best representation of one of the featured dances will win a $20 gift card to Dillons. Dances to be presented include dances from Lebanon, Ethiopia, Ireland, Poland, Mexico, Russia and the Cherokee Nation, among others.

For more information, contact Performing Arts Dance Instructor and Coordinator Danika Bielek at 620-792- 9253 or bielekd@bartonccc.edu. Contest submissions can be emailed to Bielek as well.

