ROXBURY — Larry Wedel used three words Wednesday to explain his attendance at the annual buffalo auction at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

"My freezer’s empty," said the 75-year-old farmer and rancher from Tampa.

Curiosity and a need for some "high-protein red lean meat" lured him 20 miles west to the refuge rather than choosing beef from his 50-head cow-calf herd.

"There were some real bargains here last year," he said, eyeing some yearlings from a walkway above the corral and sale ring.

"I thought I’d try one of these," Wedel said, adding that half of the meat will be shared with his neighbor and brother, Curtis Wedel.

About 27 bidders (14 of whom were successful buyers) and some spectators who sneaked in despite the public ban issued because of COVID-19 concerns, watched from bleachers as 45 head of buffalo were sold in the auction.

The yearly sales are necessary, said refuge manager Cliff Peterson.

"You have a finite number of acres for grass, so you have to keep the herd at carrying capacity for the range," he said. "It could damage your grassland and hurt the health of your herd by not having enough grass to go around."

Bulls, cows — two of them with calves in tow — yearling heifers, yearling bulls, heifer calves and bull calves were on the sale bill.

Surplus animals are auctioned off yearly, some for breeding stock and others for slaughter, Peterson said, to make room for next year’s calves.

The auction ran smoothly despite a howling south wind with gusts up to 56 mph and a few cantankerous bison. The sale ring was manned by three "buffalo wranglers" protected by steel barriers in three corners. Each carried long wooden poles.

"We just keep them moving around so they don’t get balled up in the corners," said Tanner Kubick, a Pheasants Forever habitat specialist at McPherson Valley Wetlands. He was among 14 helpers.

Drawing on his experience growing up around cattle, Kubick said that by comparison, bison are challenging.

"They’re a little bigger, stronger, meaner and wild," he said.

The description was confirmed twice, once by a yearling bull eager to find a way out of the ring. He flushed Kubick from his corner perch.

Another one broke Kubick’s pole in half.

"Glad I’m up here," auctioneer Lyle Loeppke said from a walkway high above the sale ring floor.

Some cute bison calves brought oohs and ahs from the bleachers, while their protective mothers and imposing bulls snorted and turned in circles.

Auctioneer Roger Hiebert was impressed.

"We’ve got some good bulls this year," he said over public address. "Do your Christmas shopping early."

The auction was disappointing to Peterson, especially 2-year-old bulls that fetched from $600 to $700.

"Prices were pretty soft," he said. "Those bulls should’ve brought twice that much. It looked like they were buying for next year rather than right now."

Auction receipts totaled $29,550, Peterson said.

Larry Wedel was equally displeased after buying a yearling bull for $675.

"I could’ve bought a 2-year-old for the same money," he said.

Folks who drove to the refuge corrals, some towing stock trailers, were treated to glimpses of what might have appeared to pioneers as they crested grassy Kansas hills in the 19th century.

Buffalo that used to number in the millions, and an elk herd — both native to this area — still graze away their days on 4 square miles of original prairie in northern McPherson County.

"This is a great area," said Peterson of the refuge that’s just over 5 miles southwest of Roxbury. The land is owned and managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

"It lets people see what Kansas used to be like," he said.

To maintain the pristine sanctuary with rolling hills, tall grass, timber and other prairie species, the public land must be kept in balance by limiting the large animals tromping through their forage and sustaining themselves on the refuge.

The sale gives private ranchers an ability to start or add to their buffalo herds, Peterson said.

"It helps increase the overall number of bison when herds are making their surplus available to other people," he said.

North America is home to some 200,000 of the majestic creatures, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, while other sources estimate up to 500,000.

From 1890 to 1910, roughly 1,000 or fewer existed on the continent, making buffalo an endangered species.

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge is open to the public, and there is an area where visitors can drive through it on the west end near McPherson State Fishing Lake.

The refuge is generally self-sustaining, Peterson said. Cost to manage it is "at least" $25,000 a year, and the sale normally covers those costs.

"I occasionally work on other things. The state pays my salary, but all of the other stuff is paid for by buffalo money," Peterson said.

Friends of Maxwell Wildlife Refuge uses income from range tours to maintain its trams and other equipment, he said.

Buffalo will generally fetch a higher price than cattle, Peterson said, partly because there are fewer of them available.

"If a beef calf brings $1.50 or $1.75 a pound, a buffalo bull calf will bring 2 or 3 dollars," said Mike Samples, manager of the Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, 1500 W. Old Highway 40 in Salina.

The commission has staged the largest buffalo sale in the United States for more than 30 years, he said. It’s always held on the first Saturday in December (late morning on Dec. 5 this year).

"People come from all over the United States," Samples said. "We’ve (sold) from a few hundred to 1,500. I don’t know what to expect this time."

Considered wild animals, Peterson said buffalo produce "heart-healthy meat," and there is demand for it. For some, he said, "it’s the only red meat they can eat."

Post-auction, the refuge is home to 160 head of buffalo until calving season next April and May, he said, and there are 85 elk on the property.

