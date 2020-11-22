From a young age, Katelyn Arnold, of Topeka, understood what it felt like to be on the outside looking in.

As a child struggling with social and generalized anxiety, Arnold had a difficult time socializing with her friends, holding a simple conversation over the telephone and ordering food at a restaurant.

When Arnold’s mother, Darlene Morgan, recognized that her daughter’s anxious tendencies went beyond what she was capable of supporting. She knew it was time to seek outside help.

Arnold was in the fifth grade when she first started meeting with a therapist — a difficult task for someone who didn’t like speaking to others — through Family Service and Guidance Center’s anxiety treatment program.

Easing Arnold into the program, Family Service and Guidance taught her how to manage her anxiety, how to move past it and get through it.

Arnold recalls those early days of the program when her therapist would push her outside of her comfort zone to perform a task that may seem simple to most, but created anxiety for Arnold.

"I remember two weeks into doing therapy, one of my exposure therapies was to order my own food at Taco Bell, and that was terrifying," Arnold said. "I had to go in there alone and walk through an order, and I didn't want to do that, but I did it. Afterwards, I was on top of the world. I was so proud of myself, so when I had to do that again, it just got easier and easier."

Those undesirable situations that a therapist put Arnold in at an early age has helped her become who she is today.

Arnold, now 17 and a high school junior, excitedly and proudly boasts about her group of friends and being a member of her school’s theater program, which allows her to sing, dance and act on stage in front of a large group.

Without FSGC’s anxiety treatment program, Arnold isn’t sure where she would be today.

"This program has made such an impactful change on my life ... " Arnold said. "If you would have told me in fifth grade, ’Hey you're going to be on stage in a few years doing things in front of groups of people,’ I would have not believed you at all. Now I can and I love it. I enjoy it and it's not as much of a chore as it used to be anymore."

While Arnold still battles anxiety, she now knows how to control and handle it and "live freely without this kind of shackle around me," she said.

FSGC’s anxiety treatment program has been in existence since 2011. It is the only program in Kansas that specializes in treating kids and young adults suffering from high levels of anxiety.

According to Crystal Scott, program coordinator for the anxiety treatment program, FSGC serves 100 to 150 kids through the program each year.

The treatment’s length varies and depends on the child, Scott said, but the average treatment protocol is about three months and includes 12 to 16 sessions.

"So what we do is what we call cognitive behavioral therapy using exposure response prevention," Scott said. "We help them kind of recognize some of their anxious symptoms and some of their anxieties though patterns and recognizing how to challenge those in a more productive manner."

For example, if someone is exhibiting anxiety about driving over bridges, they may begin to worry about the bridge collapsing under them. In order to move past the worry, a person would need to find evidence to support if the bridge will crumble while they are driving over it versus evidence as to why the bridge won’t fall.

"Then the exposure prevention part is where we say let's test it out," Scott said. "So we engage in the behavior that we are kind of scared to do."

Therapists might begin with imaginal exposures before working someone up to driving over a bridge, or in Arnold’s case, ordering food from Taco Bell.

The anxiety treatment program can meet the needs of kids from the age of 3 to 18, and while anxiety is common in kids and adults of all ages, it is when the anxiety reaches a high level and takes over daily life that it becomes impairing.

"If you're seeing your kid not going and doing stuff that they used to do, they used to love and they seem to be scared to go do stuff, if you're seeing them reporting some symptomatic symptoms — like their stomach hurts, their head hurts all the time so they can't go do stuff — those are warning signs that maybe you should call and see what's going on," Scott said.

While the program hasn’t necessarily seen an influx in kids suffering from anxiety related to circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, therapists have been noticing anxiety presenting itself differently.

"So we are having kids who are anxious about social situations, but we are also seeing kids who are able to do remote learning, which means they are avoiding some of those things that trigger anxiety," Scott said. "So maybe it's not as big of a problem right now because they're not having to face it. Long-term, I can see that being potentially problematic."

Arnold is one who has experienced her anxiety manifest itself in new outlets because of the global pandemic, but she has been able to find ways to challenge those feelings and worries.

A tool that Arnold became familiar with when she first started the treatment program, and still uses today, is called probability versus possibility.

"You have a scenario in your head and you say, ’Could this happen? Yes, there’s always a chance it could happen,’ so that's a possibility," Arnold said. "But probability, is it really going to happen? You kind of have to put it into perspective and think it could happen, there's always the chance, but is it realistically going to happen? So figuring out those percentages in my head just kind of clicked something in my brain and it helps me put things into perspective."

The program has also allowed Arnold to open up and speak with friends and peers about anxiety and mental health — topics that hold a strong stigma and are difficult for many to discuss.

"Once you start talking about it, it creates a movement and people realize that they aren’t alone and they have outlets and there are other people experiencing the same things as they are," Arnold said. "I think a lot of people, and I kind of had this issue, they don't want to be seen as vulnerable or weak and they want to seem like they have everything together and that they are just fine. I get that, I've been through that, but my mom would always tell me, ’It's not weak admitting that you're not OK. It's a strong thing to do to break down and say I need help. It's strong to do that.’

"There's nothing wrong with that. You're human, but a lot of people don't feel like they have a safe place to do that or they don't have a support system to help them with that and they just don't want to admit it. When you admit it, then it becomes real to people and they don't want it to be real."

For Morgan, Arnold’s mom, she is proud that her daughter uses her experience with anxiety to break barriers and talk to people who are uncomfortable with the topic.

Morgan is also grateful to the the treatment program for bringing her daughter out of her shell and making her more confident.

"It's really been beautiful ... " Morgan said. "It's not like I'm even seeing the same kid, same young lady. She's doing things now that I would never in a million years have thought she would ever be able to do. She makes it look easy."

The treatment program also taught Morgan, who felt like she has exhausted every method in helping her daughter, how she was negatively reinforcing Arnold’s anxiety.

"Some of the things that I had been doing, not intentionally, were reinforcing her anxiety," Morgan said. "I really had to change my parenting and how I managed her symptoms when she would have anxiety. It was really a learning curve for me to be able to help her as a parent."

When Arnold would start to feel anxious, Morgan would tell her it was OK and there was nothing to worry about. The program taught Morgan that she was rationalizing her daughter’s anxieties.

"I could tell her it was OK or it was no big deal, but those things were real for her," Morgan said. "So now when she has those times when she might be anxious about something, my natural instinct as a mother is to reassure her, to sometimes rescue her, and that's not what you do with anxiety. You let her sit with it and work through it and have that experience."

Having to take a step back and watch her daughter struggle through her anxiety is difficult as a parent, Morgan said, but knows she has to let Arnold work though it herself.

"She used to call me from school saying she was anxious about something," Morgan said. "For Katelyn, her anxiety was often presented in a physical symptom, so she would say, ’I feel sick, my stomach hurts, I have this pain,’ and as a parent, you want to rescue it, you want to take her to the doctor every time that she says she doesn't feel well. That was just reinforcing it and it was a difficult line to walk to know when is this real and when is this anxiety. Again, as a parent, the program really taught me how to figure that out. It's very powerful."