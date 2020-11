Truyn and Ciera Mosher announce the birth of Ceidric David Mosher, born Nov. 23, 2020 in Yoder. The family is welcomed home by sibling Avett, 2.

Grandparents are David and Debra Nelson, and Doug and Tami Mosher. Great-grandparents are Clifford and Eva Bailey, and Tom and Y’vonne O’Dea.