The City of Salina General Services will have no sanitation collection taking place Thursday, Nov. 26. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Thursday and Friday collections will be delayed by one day. Regular collection will resume Monday, Nov. 30.

The General Services office and Household Hazardous Waste facility will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 30. The Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26. Normal operating hours will resume Friday, Nov. 27. The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.

For further information, please call General Services at 785-309-5750.