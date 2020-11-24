OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, City of Abilene and KanConnect public transportation, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving.

CityGo service will resume on Black Friday, Nov. 27, with hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peak routes will not be running.

Regional Paratransit service will only be running essential trips on Friday. 81 Connection will run regular routes on Friday. City of Abilene public transportation will be closed on Friday. Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 28.