OTTAWA — The pandemic left another annual event in its wake. Ottawa Main Street Association canceled the"Home for the Holidays" Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Nov. 28.

"This was a decision on behalf of our board and not the city or county officials," Main Street officials said. "While we know the community was looking forward to this event, we hope you can understand the steps we are taking to help keep our community safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay safe and make sure you are taking precautions.

"As we're sure you're already aware, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that it is now vital to limit social contact and avoid large gatherings. The Franklin County area has seen a spike in numbers recently."

There were 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one death of a Franklin County resident reported on Monday, November 23. The active case count is up 3 cases since Friday, November 20 for a current count of 177. There are currently 121 pending test results and 3 hospitalizations that have been reported to the Franklin County Health Department.