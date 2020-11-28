For almost 30 years, Kansas Originals Market & Gallery has given opportunities to Kansans, whether they are artisans, cooks or seamstresses.

"It’s always been popular," said Margery Lawson, one of the organization’s founders. "We only sell products made in Kansas."

An artisan must have their work accepted by a jury in order to sell at this nonprofit store, located just off Interstate 70 in Wilson. Once the artisans are accepted, they can sell their goods and automatically become a member of the organization.

"Food is a huge seller," Lawson said.

Along with Kansas-made jellies, nuts and cookies, the shop sells beef jerky, toffee and sauerkraut.

"We are the largest seller of Kansas-made and Kansas-grown items under one roof," Lawson said. "We have customers from all over the U.S. and other countries."

Whether someone is looking for apple butter from the Louisburg Cider Mill or Grandma Hoerner’s pecan pie filling from Alma or candied jalapenos from Centerville, Kansas-made is able to sell either in person or through the mail. They also have gift boxes.

In addition to food, there are egg timers, books, toys, photographs, dolls, replicas of farm machinery, kaleidoscopes, pens, bowls and pottery.

The business is owned by the Post Rock Opportunities Foundation, a nonprofit corporation that promotes and markets the work of Kansas artists, crafts persons, food producers and authors.

"I get to meet people from all over," said Beverly Vasko, a customer service representative at Kansas Originals. "It’s awesome."