EL DORADO — The Butler County Health Department announced Dec. 1 it received notification of eight deaths in a two-week time period, raising the total number of COVID-19 deaths from three to 11.

Four of the eight deaths involve three long-term care facilities.

On Tuesday, the Butler County COVID-19 online dashboard showed 1,701 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Butler County since the pandemic began. The dashboard also showed 426 active cases within the county.

All long-term care facilities in the county are following guidance from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, including testing of residents and staff.

Butler County investigates reports of notifiable diseases like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Butler County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The health department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.