DODGE CITY – The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas awarded the Rural Education and Workforce Alliance a $25,000 grant.

REWA was formed in 2019 to create partnerships by working together with area school districts, community colleges, businesses and universities to advance educational opportunities and workforce skills, to help raise Southwest Kansas.

"We are extremely excited to receive this grant that will help cover operating expenses in 2021," says Kyla Keller Rural Education and Workforce Alliance Coordinator. "We are very thankful for the Community Foundation’s continued support with this project."

REWA has had an exciting year with the opening in August of the University/Training Center in the old St. Mary’s of the Plains building and the launch of three degree programs, including a Master of Social Work, Bachelor of Social Work and a Bachelor of Nursing through FHSU.

Additionally, KU Criminal Justice opened the new regional KLETC at UTC. REWA also works with the Development Corporation, Community Housing Association of Dodge City (CHAD) and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to bring several small business and personal development workshops to the classrooms and our satellite locations located in Jetmore, Tribune, Scott City, Elkhart, and St. John.

For more information about REWA or the University/Training Center contact Kyla Keller at (620)371-3866 or kkeller@dodgedev.org.