DODGE CITY — After a competitive process, Dodge City Raceway Park has a new promoter and operator.

According to the City of Dodge City and Ford County, Craig Dollansky Racing was selected as the new operator.

The team was selected after Tommie Estes Jr. stepped down from the position in September after managing DCRP since 2011.

According to Dodge City public information officer Abbey Martin, the selection came through a committee of Dodge City, Ford County, the Community Facility Advisory Board, the Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development Corporation and racing community representatives who interviewed three candidates.

"Craig Dollansky Racing brings 25 years of professional management experience and dirt track promotions to the DCRP," said city manager Nick Hernandez. "Craig and Julie Dollansky are the dynamic duo that make up this partnership, and both have a wealth of experience in the coordination of event dates, scheduling, brand recognition and fan interaction."

The committee's recommendation was sent to the CFAB with final approval from the Dodge City and Ford County commissioners on Dec. 1.

In addition to weekly racing, the Dollanskys said they will bring other motorsports entertainment to Dodge City to grow attendance and will work hard to "raise the bar."