The first Christmas Parade of Lights in McPherson will happen, on a changed schedule from originally announced.

"We had to move the event up .. due to Santa and conflicting schedules," said Casey Schropp, organizer of the parade.

Her event application was approved by the city commission Dec. 9 for a vehicular parade to start with line-up at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, starting in the water park parking lot. The parade will get moving at 6 p.m.

"Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there as well- collecting Toy Drive donations for the American Legion - that original event was canceled — but we all know Santa can still deliver toys," Schropp said.

The parade will heading north on Maxwell, cross First Street, enter the Cedars houses curve back on to Maxwell, go North to Darlow and wind through the Cedars neighborhood popping out on First street and heading west to Main street. It will turn right on Main and head north to Brookdale possibly going through the drive then turning west on Northview and winding the curve of McPherson Care Center and return to Main street a before ending at the Plaza area.

The city commission approved a police escort for the duration of the route.

For more information, contact Schropp at People at 620-504-2662 or search Facebook event: McPherson Christmas Parade of Lights