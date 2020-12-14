Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that Commerce Secretary David Toland would fill the lieutenant governor vacancy, an expected pick and one that elevates a young, business-savvy official to serve as her second in command.

Toland will fill the vacancy created after Kelly selected her current lieutenant, Lynn Rogers, to see out the next two years as state treasurer.

Kelly praised Toland, 43, at a Statehouse news conference, saying he has helped to revitalize the commerce department after what she framed as years of neglect under former Gov. Sam Brownback.

Kansas will see over $2.4 billion in new capital investments in 2020, which Kelly said was double the 2019 totals — and much of that gain, she said, could be attributed to Toland’s leadership.

"No one works harder or has more energy than Secretary Toland and we are lucky to have him as a state," Kelly said. "We are lucky that he is willing to accept this new assignment. I look forward to having him by my side as we continue our efforts to keep Kansans safe and healthy, and our economy thrive."

Toland, a seventh-generation Kansan, has spent almost two years in Kelly’s Cabinet after over a decade of work for an Iola-based economic development nonprofit. Previously he had also worked in Washington, D.C., city government, handling business development matters.

He has gained visibility in recent months, as the department has worked to promote job creation in Kansas, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Toland will continue to lead the commerce department while serving as lieutenant governor.

Continuing to deliver more job creation would remain a top priority, Toland said. He also stressed he would continue Rogers’ work of leading the Office of Rural Prosperity, which became one of the main features of the lieutenant governor role under the Kelly administration.

"We have a new way of doing business in Kansas and it is working," Toland said.

Toland’s promotion also means he will be a key figure in the 2022 gubernatorial election, although Kelly said "we have not even had those conversations."

That didn’t stop the Kansas Republican Party from taking aim at the selection, saying that the Department of Commerce’s work wasn’t as lofty as Kelly claimed and that she "had no interest in working with Republicans on meaningful solutions in Topeka."

"I’m confident that, should she decide to run for re-election, Kansans will send her into retirement," Kansas GOP chair Mike Kuckelman said in a statement.

Kelly hasn’t publicly committed to seeking a second term, with some speculation that Toland’s appointment would be particularly vital in the event Kelly chose not to run.

But she said Monday that her selection process was only motivated by finding a qualified individual who could hold the governorship if need be.

"It is always who is the most qualified for the position," she said. "And that is what David Toland is."