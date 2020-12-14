Two long-time community volunteers in Ottawa and Saline Counties were recently recognized by the Central Kansas Extension District (CKD) Governing Body for the unselfish energy and time they have given to the local 4-H Youth Development Program.

On Dec. 8, Brian Kindall, of Minneapolis, and Beverly Seuser, of Salina, were recipients of the 2020 CKD Extension Appreciation Award.

Kindall has been a vital member of the Ottawa County Fair Board for many years where he has strived to keep the event focused on the 4-H and FFA youth of the county. Annually, he devotes countless hours working to improve the facilities on the fairgrounds as well as raising funds and preparing for the community celebration. Additionally, Brian is known as an exceptional farmer and rancher. He and his family are avid K-State supporters and routinely participate in Extension-related activities.

Seuser is beginning her 38th year as a Master 4-H Volunteer. She has been heavily involved in the 4-H horse project both locally and on the state level. Every year she mentors area youth who are interested in Horse Quiz Bowl, Hippology, and the Kansas Standard of Excellence Horse Achievement Level System. Being a member of the state 4-H Horse Action Team, Bev provides key leadership at events such as the North Central District Horse Show, State Horse Judging, Kansas State Fair 4-H Horse Show.

The K-State Research and Extension Appreciation Award was authorized by Extension administration in 1977. Its purpose is to honor individuals, businesses or organizations who have made outstanding contributions to Extension programs in a county or district.

The Central Kansas District board and staff, again, want to express their sincere gratitude to Brian and Bev their support of Extension and they look forward to working together for many more years to come.