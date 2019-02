Janet Eileen Buddemeyer, 62, Richardson, Texas, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at her home in Richardson.

A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church, and a rosary will begin at 10:40 a.m. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the St. Anthony Cemetery, Schoenchen.