Chetty Ann (Brown) Peckham, 75, Wichita, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home in Derby after a long battle with alzheimer’s.

Services will be at 1:30 pm, Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria.

A rosary will be at 7 p.m., Friday at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, Wichita.

Vincent Mathias Ritter, 94, Phillipsburg, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Leovill; burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leoville with military honors.

A Scriptural wake/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Visitation will be until 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, both at the funeral chapel.

Patricia Ann “Patty” Karst, 59, Great Bend, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Russell County.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Messiah Lutheran Church, Hays; burial in Mount Allen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.

Barbara E. Berkley, 94, Stockton, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Red Bud Village, Plainville.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton; burial in Stockton Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.