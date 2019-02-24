Evelyn E. Ferguson, 87, Phillips County, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg.

She was born April 3, 1931, north of Long Island, Kan., to Oscar N. and Elizabeth (Taylor) Ross.

She married Orval L. Ferguson on June 19, 1949, in Almena. He preceded her in death June 9, 2011.

Survivors include a son, Kent, Glade; a daughter, Melody Murdock, Concordia; brother, Maynard Ross, Alma, Neb.; three sisters, Phyllis Halderman, Alma and Wilma Ross, Holdrege, Neb., and Loretta Atchison, Phillipsburg; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church, Phillipsburg; burial in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church.

Condolences can be left at www.olliffboeve.com.