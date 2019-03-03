Delbert Duane Klein, 87, Hays, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Pinnacle Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Salina.

He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in La Crosse to L.A. and Katie (Hamburger) Klein. He was a 1950 graduate of La Crosse High School. While in school he was involved in all sports activities.

He married Edna Marie Stroemel on Oct. 20, 1958, in Walker. They celebrated 38 years of marriage before she preceded him in death Oct. 21, 1996. He started working as a bag boy at the grocery store in La Crosse as an eighth grader. He was working full time when C.O. Mammels bought the store in 1952. He continued to work for Mammels as a meat cutter until the store closed in 1986.

He was a former member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1325.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed animals, and enjoyed helping nephews with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, especially making pinewood derby cars. He enjoyed watching sports and always liked to tell a good joke.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Patty and Larry Collins, Mesa, Ariz., Ron and Elsie Klein, Brady, Texas, Pam and Jim Rogers, Amarillo, Texas, Arlinda and husband, Greg Worthen, Concordia, Kathy and Rick Wood, Santa Rita, Guam, Cindy and Clif Strickland, Hoisington, Harold and Shelly Klein, Salina, Fr. Terrance Klein, Ellinwood, and Penny and Dr. Ronald Huffman, Salina.

He was preceded in death by his parent; four brothers, Chester, Eldon, Albert, and Harold “Irvin” Klein; and a nephew, Mike Klein.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church, Walker; burial in church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a Knights of Columbus rosary, all at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Humane Society of the High Plains in care of the funeral home. Condolences can eft at www.haysmemorial.com.