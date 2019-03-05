Diego Armando Gallaway 26, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hays.

He was born May 5, 1992, in Santo Domingo, Ecuador.

He was a welder at Hess Services.

Survivors include two daughters, Hallie, and Kamyah Gallaway; his parents, Ron and Gail Gallaway, Stockton; his grandfather, LeRoy “Bud” Rodman, Stockton; three brothers, Carlos Gallaway, Hays, Aaron Gallaway, Hillsboro, and Andrew Gallaway, Ranier, Ore.; two sisters, Andrea Cheveallier, Newberg, Ore., and Alissa Mauk, Lindsborg; and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irene Rodman and Paul and Evelyn Gallaway.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Christian Church, Stockton; a private family burial will be in Stockton Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Hallie and Kamyah Gallaway Memorial Fund or Stockton Wrestling Club in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton.

Condolences can be left at www.plumeroverlease.com.