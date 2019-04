Pamela J. Rosenberry, 70, passed away on April 2, 2019

Pamela Jean Rosenberry, 70, investment advisor, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

No visitation. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, Douglass Cemetery.

Pam is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her parents, John and Martha Deines.

Survivors include: her daughters, Radonna Stewart of Great Bend, Regena Jeffcoat of Sand Springs, Okla., and Ramona Peak of Wellington; sister, Kathy Berry of Canton; grandchildren, Kristin, Brandt, Karah, Kodie, Kailyn, Kaden, Karlee and Kason; 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.