Annabelle Bertha Sturdevant, 90, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Satanta Long Term Care Unit, Satanta.

She was born May 20, 1928, in Kalvesta to Oscar Oliver and Anna Hermina (Fahrenholtz) Myers.

She married Charles Michael Killfoil on June 8, 1947. He preceded in her in death on March 30, 1989.

She then married Lewellyn Charles Sturdevant on July 4, 1992, in Garden City. He preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2008.

She operated Annabelle’s Day Care Center in Garden City for over 35 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Eda Ewing of Satanta, Dr. Evelyn Brooks of St. Joseph, Mo.; a stepson, Tim Sturdevant of Garden City; two stepdaughters, Jean Morris of Johnson City, and Linda Downing of Shawnee; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 16 stepgrandchildren; 27 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 22 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by seven brothers, Samuel Myers, Theodore Myers, Wallace Myers, LeRoy Myers, Floyd Myers, Arthur Myers, and Kenneth Myers; a stepdaughter, Marcia Mills; a stepgranddaughter, Donna Othout; and a stepgreat-grandson, Jerry W. Mills Jr.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, Satanta. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robson Funeral Home, Satanta.

A memorial has been established for Satanta Food Pantry, Church of the Nazarene, Garden City, KS, or First Baptist Church, Satanta, in care of Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 747, Satanta, KS 67870.