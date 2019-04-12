Cheryl Ann Voos, 73, Russell, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wheatland Nursing Center, Russell.

She was born March 26, 1946, in Russell to Gail and Wilma (Barker) Campbell. She graduated from Russell High School.

She married Darrel Eugene Voos on April 18, 1964, in Russell. He preceded her in death Jan. 10, 2011. She worked at Gene's Cleaners in Russell.

Survivors include a son, Darren Voos, Russell; five brothers, Mark Campbell, Ed Campbell, Casey Campbell, Jack Campbell and Rick Campbell; a sister, Julita Biles; and a grandson.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Russell; cremation has been selected by the family and burial of the cremains will follow in St. John Luther Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with family greeting guests from 6 to 7 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell

Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church in care of the mortuary.