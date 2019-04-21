Eleanor Aileen Swank,92, WaKeeney, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at WaKeeney Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital Long Term Care.

She was born Nov. 24, 1926, in Trego County to Palmer E. and Caroline (Massier) Deines. She was a 1945 graduate of Trego Community High School

She married Ray R. Swank on Jan. 27, 1945. He preceded her in death Dec. 19, 1997. She was a clerk at the grocery store and several stores in WaKeeney.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Kay, Morland; a brother Don Deines, WaKeeney; a sister, Dona Smith, Great Bend; three grandsons; and two great-grandsons.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, WaKeeney; burial in the WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

Memorials are suggested to Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 3449 or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. in care of the funeral home.