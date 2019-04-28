Charles Raymond “Chuck” Yowell, Delphos, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, his 62 birthday, at his home.

He was born April 25, 1957, in Hoxie to Raymond Miles Yowell, Jr. and Billye J. Clark Yowell.

He was passion about farming and worked in oil fields in western Kansas.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Billye and Donald Yowell; a brother, Brad Yowell; two sisters, Deb Summers and husband, Don, Rhonda Newell and husband, Brian; a stepbrother, Glenn Yowell and wife, Nancy; two stepsisters, Ann Ballinger and Doni Michels and husband, Fred; his nephews, Derick and Dayna Summers, Kyle Summers, Brock and Stormy Newell, Jayce Newell and Kolt Newell; a niece, Kali Newell; a great-nephew, Braxton; two great-nieces, Kinsley and Adley Summers; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Ray and Evelyn Yowell and John and Margaret Clark.

Cremation was chosen and no services will be held; inurnment will be at a later date in Hoxie Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to donor’s choice in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

