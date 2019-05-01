Roy L. Quiett, 80, Hill City, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Graham County Hospital, Hill City.

He was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Marshall, Texas to Roy Carl and Lorraine (Russell) Quiett.

He married Leah Rolleen Anderson on Aug. 2, 1959, in Colby. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Hill City; two sons, Roy Quiett II, Casper, Wyo., and Terry Everett, Winfield; two brothers, Alec Quiett, Alpine, Texas, and Larry Lambert, Montgomery, Ala.; a sister, Jane Bear, Columbia Miss.; two half sisters, Nanette Morrisett, Stocktonville, Ga., and Darlene Burney, Watervalley, Miss.; and three grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Church of God (Anderson Indiana Affiliation), Hill City; burial in Hill City Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Memorials are suggested to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, Amarillo, Texas in care of the funeral home,

