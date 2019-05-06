Franklin Dean Hornbaker, of Garden City, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Via Christi St Francis Hospital in Wichita.

He was born Sept. 29, 1949, in Duluth, Minn., to Ferris D. and Ruth (Alderfer) Hornbaker.

He was a member of the Church of the Brethren of Garden City.

He attended Copeland schools and Dodge City Community College. He worked at an implement business in Garden City, before returning to Copeland to help with and eventually take over the family farming business.

He is survived by two sisters, Jan (Art) Fief, Garden City, and Laura (Vernon) Page, Dodge City; one brother, Jack (Roberta) Hornbaker, Copeland; and many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. He recently adopted a dog, Ayla, which he was very happy to have.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials in his memory to the Finney County Humane Society Animal Shelter, which can be sent to P.O. Box 2031, Garden City, KS 67846.