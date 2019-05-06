Imelda “Millie” Weigel, 87, of Salina, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019. Millie was born in Munjor, Kan., on Aug. 8, 1931. She attended Hays High School. She married Fred Weigel Jr. on June 19, 1951, in Hays.

When Fred returned from serving in the Korean Conflict, they lived in Russell, and raised one son, Leon. Following their divorce and Leon’s graduation from high school, Millie moved to Salina. Millie worked as a cashier for Luby’s Cafeteria for several years. Following that, she worked at Tony’s Pizza until she retired. She enjoyed sewing, especially making Christmas tree skirts and Christmas ornaments. Many of her family members have a collection of these items from Millie.

Millie is survived by: a son, Leon; nieces, Jody, Tammy, Kathy, Cindy, Pam, Gail, and Brenda; nephews, Bill, Abby, Leo, Lionel, Ron, Gary, Bernard and Brian; and other family and friends.

Millie was preceded in death by: her parents, Frank and Anna Leiker of Hays; as well as her siblings.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Inurnment will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

