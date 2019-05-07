Mark D. Arthur, Jr. died peacefully, May 2, 2019 at his home in Russell, Kansas. He was born February 7, 1940 in Odessa, Texas, to Mark D. and Ruby M.(Vanderlip) Arthur. He is survived by his children, Danica L. Hoffman (David) of Emporia and Mark David Arthur (Brenda) of Hays, grandchildren Aidan, David Christopher and Ethan Hoffman; Ashly Rollo (Jordan), Rachael, Elizabeth, Joshua and Gabriela Arthur, and his dear friend, Dolores Wren.

Mark graduated from Great Bend High School in 1958 and from Southwestern College, Winfield, KS in 1962. He married the love of his life, Judith Kathryn Wedel (deceased), December 17, 1961. He graduated with his law degree from Washburn University, Topeka KS in 1964 and moved to Russell to join the law firm Holland, Thompson & Arthur in 1965.

Mark was active in the leadership of Kiwanis for many years. He received the Kiwanis International Distinguished Governor award while serving as District Governor (1977-78), was elected to the International Board of Trustees (1980) and to Vice-President of Kiwanis International (1983-84).

Mark also helped establish The Russell Community Theatre where he enjoyed both acting and directing. He loved to hunt and fish, bird watch, read, eat gourmet meals and dance with his beautiful wife, Judy, throughout their 56 year marriage. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A private burial will take place Friday morning. A Memorial has been established with the Russell Community Theater. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.