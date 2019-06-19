DODGE CITY - J.C. Riekenberg, 82, died June 16, 2019, at Reflection Living in Dodge City. He was born on January 7, 1937, at Fairmont, Oklahoma the son of Martin and Ella (Loesch) Riekenberg.

He was confirmed on April 2, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fairmont. J.C. and sister, Geneva and brother, Richard all lived with their parents on the family farm in rural Fairmont and attended school in Douglas, Oklahoma.

After graduating from Douglas High School in 1954, he attended Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa, Oklahoma where he played football, basketball and baseball. At the end of his Sophomore year at NOJC, he attended Northwestern Oklahoma State College, Alva, Oklahoma. After graduating from Alva in 1958, he went to Okeene, Oklahoma as a teacher and head football coach from 1958-1960. He then moved to Dalhart, Texas as a teacher and assistant football coach.

In 1964 he moved to Dodge City as a teacher and Head Football Coach. He served as Head Football Coach for the Dodge City Red Demons for the next 8 years, winning 5 league championships and a state championship in 1970. He coached two undefeated teams (1966 and 1970) during his tenure as Red Demon Head Coach.

At the beginning of the 1971-72 school year he served as Head Football Coach, Counselor and Athletic Director. In 1972 he became Assistant Principal and Athletic Director. He served as Director of Dodge City High School's 'Tournament of Champions' for 28 consecutive years until his retirement on June 30, 1999. He served in the field of education for a grand total of 41 years.

In January, 2001 he was inducted into the Kansas State Activities Association Hall of Fame and the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame in Alva, Oklahoma. In September, 2016, he was honored when Dodge City Senior High School placed his picture in their 'Ring of Honor' where it now hangs in the school's student commons. J.C. and wife, Dottie met on a blind date while he was attending Northern Oklahoma Junior College and she was a senior at Tonkawa High School. They married August 21, 1955, she survives.

He is survived by: his wife, Dottie of the home; one daughter, Rhonda Esser and husband Terry of Meadowlakes, Texas; two sons, Randall Riekenberg and wife Kimberly and Timothy Riekenberg and wife Marian all of Dodge City. J.C. is also survived by: five grandsons Brennan Giersch and wife Megan of Plainfield, Illinois, Aaron of Manhattan, Kansas, Kale Riekenberg and wife Kennedy of Overland Park, Kansas, Kaden and Sage Riekenberg of Dodge City; and three granddaughters, Quinn Eckman and husband Drew of St. Charles, Illinois, Morgan Reinert and husband Jeff and Sara Flickinger and husband Shaunnon all of Dodge City. He also has three great granddaughters and three great grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Ella and brother, Richard.

Funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Friday June 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randall Jahnke presiding. Inurnment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Swaim Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com

