George Hasselbring

George Robert Hasselbring, 77, of Hutchinson, died Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born March 4, 1942, in Kingman, to Carlin Lee and Gyda Lucille (Campbell) Hasselbring.

A longtime Hutchinson resident, George moved to Oklahoma after retirement and returned to Hutchinson in 2015.

George was a machinist for Cessna- Eaton Corp. for 38 years, and a veteran of the Army National Guard and Army reserves, serving for 12 years.

On August 24, 1996, he married Joyce Ann Ensminger in Hutchinson. His wife, Joyce of 23 years survives. Also surviving are: daughter, Carla Latham and husband Jason; grandchildren, Dusty Latham and wife Kelsey, and Hannah Latham; sisters, Mary Chin and Peggy Lanam; sister-in-law, Terry Goldsmith all of Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Garry Lingenfelter, of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Ruby Holloway and Sue Lingenfelter; brother, Dave Goldsmith; brothers-in-law, Jim Lanam and Carol Holloway.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with Wayne Dewindt presiding. Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign his book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. Memorial suggestions are to Hospice House, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

