Betty Ann Weigel, 83, Westminster, Colo., died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at North Suburban Medical Center.

She was born on May 29, 1936, in Ellis to Wendelin Anton Engel and Rose Celcilia Phillipp. She was a 1959 graduate of Fort Hays State University.

She married Milton Weigel on June 11, 1960. He preceded her in death. She spent the next 34 years doing what she enjoyed by becoming a teacher.

Survivors include a son, Wendell Weigel, Palmer, Alaska; a daughter, Rachel, Louisville, Ky.; two brothers, LeRoy Engel and Joseph Engel; two sisters, Edna Lowman and Ellen Farrell; and four grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. July 16 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Westminster; burial will be at 10 a.m. July 18 in St. Mary Cemetery, Ellis.

A rosary will be at 10 a.m. July 16 at the church.

