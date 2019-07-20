James I. Miller, 83, Phillipsburg, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Phillips County Retirement Center, Phillipsburg.

He was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Phillips County to Guy Miller and Olive (Wallace) Miller.

He married Joanne Strohmeier on Nov. 27, 1992. He was a land surveyor for the Bureau of Reclamation for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Phillipsburg; a stepdaughter, Stacey Moon, Phillipsburg; and three stepsons: Michael Philbrick, Seneca, Eugene Philbrick, Wichita, and Gregg Philbrick, Sugarland, Texas.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg; burial in Fairview Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday with family receiving friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to The Center in Phillipsburg or Hospice Services in care of the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to www.olliffboeve.com.