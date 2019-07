Isaiah Bradford Creek, 23, Sabetha, Kansas passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Isaiah Bradford Creek, 23, Sabetha, Kansas passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Isaiah's visitation and funeral will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 with the visitation starting at 5 p.m. and funeral at 6 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 311 Cedar Street, Sabetha, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com