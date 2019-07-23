March 9, 1970 – July 11, 2019

John Thomas Pietzsch, Valley Falls, Kansas, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Valley Falls, Kansas.

John was born in Independence, Missouri on March 9, 1970. He is survived by his parents, Tom (Cheryl) Pietzsch, Leavenworth, Kansas; Peggy (Ron) Fletcher, Lees Summit, Missouri; a brother, Matthew Pietzsch, Blue Springs, Missouri; and grandmothers, Lela Mae Pietzsch, Hamilton, Texas and Lorene Stevens, Higginsville, Missouri; siblings, Shelley (Mike) Royalty, Summit, Kentucky; Cristyn (Jeromy) Watkins, Kansas City and Taryn Glidewell, Kansas City, Kansas.

Services will be held at Church of the Open Door, 4800 S. 20th Street, Leavenworth, Kansas on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital.



