Judith Ann (Mayers) Johnson, 75, Beloit, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Downs Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 5, 1944, to Cecil and Sophia Mayers. She was a 1962 graduate of Downs High School and attended Dodge City Community College and received her licensed practical nurse license and was current up until her passing.

She married Marvin Johnson on Feb. 17, 1966. She grew up on the family farm west of Downs but always attended the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Osborne. Later in life, she moved to Beloit and joined St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Survivor include a son, Justin Dean, Hays; a daughter, Amanda Gail Burda and husband, Chris, Downs; four sisters, Mary Storer, June Cady, Edith Boyd and Linda Miner; two grandchildren, Madison Burda and husband, Kaleb and Cody Burda; and a great-grandchild, Carter Conway.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Tyler Earl Johnson.

Services were Tuesday at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Beloit; burial in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Osborne.

Memorials are suggested to Solomon Valley Hospice and Downs Care and Rehabilitation Center in care of Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments, Beloit.

