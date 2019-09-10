LAKIN — Jean Warden, 97, died on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Kearny County Hospital in Lakin. She was born on Sept. 16, 1921, at Chivington, Colo., to Trenton and Rebecca Leona (Brown) Abrams.

She married E.I. “Shorty” Warden on Nov. 29, 1941, in Tribune. He died on April 5, 2001. Jean graduated from Chivington High School and moved to California, where she worked in a fruit factory. She moved back to Chivington and worked in a general store. After her marriage, Jean and Shorty moved to Eads, Colo., where she delivered meals. In 1953, they moved to Lakin and she worked at several different places, including Anschutz Grocery, Glen’s Grocery Store, Style Shop, Rags & Ruffles and Lakin Theater before she started as an office clerk at the Kearny County ASCS office. She spent over 30 years there and retired as the county executive director.

She is survived by her three sons, Trenton Warden of Deerfield, Neil Warden of Grove, Okla., and Leigh Warden of Grand Junction, Colo.; daughter, Pamela McBride of Garden City; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters; one brother; two grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at United Methodist Church in Lakin. Burial will be in Lakin Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin.

Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.