MINNEAPOLIS — Mary JoAnn Mesecher, 60, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Jo was born Aug. 27, 1959, in Salina, to Donald and Mary Frances (Harrington) Mesecher.

Jo was a 1977 graduate of Minneapolis High School. She worked with her family at People’s Café for many years and for the Woodruff Liquor Store. At the time of her death, she was working for the Ottawa County Road and Bridge Department and Hard Rock Liquor. To know Jo Nana was to love her. She touched so many lives in the Minneapolis community. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors are: her mother, Frankie Mesecher; son, Daniel; brothers, Michael and Mitchell; sister, Shell; sister-in-law, Shannon Platt; and her grandson, Xander. She was preceded in death by: her father, Don; and her brother, Mark.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where a vigil service and rosary will begin at 5 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Cremation will follow the mass.

The family kindly requests no flowers and ask that memorials be made to U.S.D. 239, and in the memo please include “Jo Nana Lunches”. These funds will be used to pay for random lunches in the Minneapolis school system. Memorials may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

