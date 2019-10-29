Duane V. “Arkie” Belisle, 91, Damar, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Rooks County Health Center, Plainville. He was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Damar to Arthur and Cordelia (Brin) Belisle.

He married Patricia Newell on April 15, 1951, in Damar. He owned Belisle Decorating, which specialized in commercial and residential painting. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church and 4th degree Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, square dancing, playing pool “snooker” in league play traveling to different communities.

Survivors include his wife, Damar; a son, Paul Belisle and wife, Mary, Damar; three daughters, Donna Towns and husband, Michael, Palco, Christy Seib and husband, Jake, Ness City, and Lisa Belisle and Cammi Raab, Overland Park; 10 grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua, Mark, Eric, Rachel, Aaron, Ashly, Brent, Karen and Brooke; and 25 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Amber Seib and Blake Munsch; a brother, Delmer Belisle and two sisters, Anna Mae Normandin and Sharyl Moos.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Damar; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church or Masses.

Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be sent by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.