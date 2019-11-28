MANKATO — Lonnie Buckley, 91, passed away Nov. 26, 2019 at Mankato long term care.

Survivors: children, Regi Wieland (David), and Angie Holzmeister (Ray); daughter-in-law Cindy Diehl; sisters, Loyce Jeffery (Kermit), and Jerre Mann; brother, Bud Lewis (Bobbi); 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: her husband, Earl Buckley; her parents, Emmett and Verda Lewis; infant sister, Judee Sue Lewis; and son, Mac Diehl.

Visitation: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 - Dec. 1, at Williams Funeral Home, Red Cloud, Neb. and 12 noon to service time, Monday, Dec. 2, at the church.

Services: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Northbranch Friends Church, with interment in Burr Oak Cemetery.

Memorials to: Jewell County LTC, or the Church, in care of the funeral home.

