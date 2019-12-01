MINNEAPOLIS — Kennadie M. Gorrell, 15, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. She was born Aug. 5, 2004, in Salina, to Christopher and Hallee (Chronister) Gorrell. Kennadie was a sophomore at Minneapolis Junior Senior High School where she was a cheerleader.

She is survived by: her parents, Chris and Hallee Gorrell; brother, Brayden Gorrell; grandparents, Robert Gorrell, Dean and Bonnie Bruce, Richard and Tammy Wenthe, and Glenda Love; and many other family and friends. Kennadie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Doug Chronister.

Private family funeral services will be held, and burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. The family will not be present.

The family kindly requests no flowers and ask that memorials be made to the M.J.S.H.S. Lionbackers, in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Avenue, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Online condolences: www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.