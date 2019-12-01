HILLSBORO — Pauline Greenhaw, 94, passed away Nov. 28, 2019 at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita. She was born July 6, 1925, to Preston and Grace (Miller) Waln. She married Don Greenhaw, Aug. 22, 1948.

Survivors: sons, Steven Greenhaw (Lou) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Dennis Greenhaw (Pat) of Lawrence; grandchildren, Cameron of Tampa, Fla., Carson of Denver, Andy of Denver, and Adam of Kansas City; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlys Marston of Hillsboro. Predeceased by her husband, Don Greenhaw in 2005.

Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Hillsboro United Methodist Church, with interment in Canton Township cemetery.

Memorials to: Hillsboro Community Foundation, Parkside Homes, or the Church, in care of the funeral home.

