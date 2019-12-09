LEAWOOD — Daniel Kent Buchman, 74, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia. Dan was born March 30, 1945, in Council Grove, to Steve and Irene Buchman.

As a child he loved all things sports. Playing basketball, football and baseball. This love of sports kept him from getting a broken arm fixed for fear he wouldn’t be able to continue to play. Dan played the coronet in middle school. He met the love of his life who played the clarinet when they rode the bus to a band concert out of town.

Dan married Judy (Brewer) Buchman, June 12, 1966. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Economics in 1968. Dan went to work for International Harvester upon graduation. He would stay with the company until his retirement at age 55. During his career he served as a Territory, Project and Store Manager. Through all of his career he lived in Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, and Kansas, meeting and making lifelong friends along the way.

Dan loved all things Lake of the Ozarks, including boating and fishing. He loved his KU Jayhawks, faithfully watching them through their ups and downs. Dan enjoyed traveling with Judy and spending time with family creating traditions and memories that will carry on in generations to come. He was known for growing tomatoes, cooking amazing meals, drinking Coors Light, and enjoying a nightly gin and tonic in a KU Mug.

Dan is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Judy; daughter, Teri Chalker (Brad) of Overland Park, and Julie Reid (Ken) of Salina; grandchildren. Josh and Jordan Chalker of Overland Park and Seth Fredde of Salina; sister, Sandra Burton of Emporia; and many nieces and nephews.

Please join us to celebrate his life and share memories during an Open House at Dan and Judy’s home from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. For questions contact Teri Chalker and kcchalkers@gmail.com.

Memorials to KU Parkinson’s Center for Research, in care of Kelly Lyons, PhD, at 913-588-7159 or klyons@kumc.edu.