ORMOND BEACH, Florida - On December 14, 2019, Richard 'Dick' Detter (91) passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Dick was born and raised in Nicerson, KS with his family of two younger brothers and one older sister.

In 1951 he was being drafted into the Army; however he elected to join the Navy serving 4 years.

Dick married his wife Ellen in 1960, settled in Ormond Beach, Florida in 1963 and raised 2 children, Deborah and Dale.

Dick worked for General Electric for 37 years, before taking 'early' retirement.

He was a faithful servant of the Lord as a member of The first United Methodist Church in Ormond Beach. After retirement, he volunteered at the church for 30 years until he was 90 years old. Dick and Ellen enjoyed traveling, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife,Ellen (Jones) Detter; daughter; Deborah Small (Craig); son, Dale Detter (Lisa); brother, Reynold Detter (Elaine) and his grandchildren, C.J. Small (NY), Charlie Small (PA), Brandon Deter (FL) and Kayla Detter (FL) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, He was preceded in death by his parents; Rufus and Elva (Snodgrass) Detter; sister; Joyce Berner and brother; Leonard Detter.

There will be a service and celebration of his life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 336 S Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Ormond Beach or Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

