Lisa Ann Jamison, 53, Hays, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home near Hays.

She was born Jan. 27, 1966, in Quinter to Larry and Annette (Ziegler) Jamison. She was a graduate of Trego Community High School and received her master’s from Ashford University

She was office manager for Quail Run Gun Club in Kiowa, Colo., until moving to Hays in October of 2019. She was a U.S. Army veteran during Desert Storm. She was also an Avon rep for many years and enjoyed canning.

Survivors include three daughters, Megan Janousek and husband, Tee Jay, Hays, Molly Westfall and Colt Richardson, Elbert, Colo. and Marissa Westfall, Kiowa, Colo.; her mother and father, Annette and Jerry William, Hays; three brothers, Mike Jamison and wife, Lynda, Great Bend, Ross Jamison and Noel Sheldon, Palm Springs, Calif., and Grady William and wife, Tavia, Hays; a sister, Robin Banks and husband, Scott, Plano, Texas; three grandsons, Theodore Janousek, Samuel Janousek and Dimitri Richardson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank S. Ziegler and Mr. and Mrs. Francis Jamison.

Services will be at a later date. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.

Memorials are suggested to Cancer Center of Kansas in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Condolences can be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com