Threads of ordinary events knit together to create an extraordinary life.

Stephanie Jo Dalbey slipped into our Savior’s arms at 7:55 p.m. on Feb.1, 2020, in her room at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. She was surrounded by her family. She succumbed to leukemia after a two-year long battle.

Stephanie Jo Dalbey (Eddie) was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on Jan. 3, 1967, the fourth and last child born to Dean and Mary Eddie and was so proud to be an Eddie. Stephanie spent all her formative years as an active girl on the farm and in school and church activities. She graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1985 and started college at Iowa State that same summer. Her sense of adventure launched her to Mesa, Arizona, after summer school to continue college and spend time with her uncle Darrel Eddie and his family. While there, she met John Dalbey who she later wed on Nov. 21, 1987, in Alta, Iowa. The couple’s magnificent journey started right away as they set up their first home in the vicinity of Fort Hood, Texas. The Dalbeys spent the next 32 years living the transient life of an Army family, moving to 11 different zip codes and living in two different countries, finally setting up their “permanent” home in Lansing, Kansas.

Along the way, Stephanie delivered four blessings, Ashley Brooke, Alexandra Ann, Amanda Marie, John Dryden and adopted another one, Abigail Jeanne.

Stephanie loved the life of the Army wife. She enjoyed moving and all that came along with each move; decorating each home, meeting new people, immersing herself and her kids into the community, and serving others. She had a special place in her heart for serving other Army wives and the single Soldiers. However, most of all, she loved her children. Stephanie homeschooled all the kids for at least a few years and then, when they went to school she followed along as a homeroom mom, supporter of all activities, team mom, booster club member, cheerleader, taxi driver, photographer and much more. She had many hobbies, most involving crafts but, her favorite hobby was photography. She would never turn down a request to take pictures at an event or for a friend and never charged for her services. Of course, her favorite subjects were her kids and grandkids.

As full as her heart was for her five children, she made room for the men who loved her daughters, Joshua Fitch who married Ashley and Alexander Wilson, who married Alexandra. Stephanie was proud to announce that her God-given purpose in life was to raise her kids and she put 100% of all of herself into doing just that with the 5+2 that she was blessed with. As the family tree grew, she expanded her heart even more to welcome her granddaughters, Hazel Ray Fitch and Frances Elizabeth Clementine Wilson, both being her true sources of sunshine.

Stephanie Dalbey was a servant of all and took pride in striving for excellence. She took no shortcuts in life unless it was through the obstacle that was in her way. With Stephanie, others always got the homemade, genuine article along with sincere friendship and love. She was so passionate about life that she feared no creature who messed with those she loved while, at the same time, could love on anyone with the gentleness of an angel. The Lord tells us that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for their neighbor and Stephanie laid down her life every day for someone until the very end.

Stephanie is survived by her parents, Dean and Mary Eddie; her siblings, Brad (Molly, Ben, John and Sara), Mike and Michele; her husband, John; her children, Ashley (Josh), Alexandra (Alexander), Amanda, Dryden and Abigail; her granddaughters, Hazel Fitch and Frances Wilson; and her aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Eddie and Selleck families.

Please honor Stephanie by the way you serve others. In lieu of flowers, please give the first smile, say the first hello, bake for your neighbors, take goodies to our public servants, play cards with those in nursing homes, give a sack lunch to a panhandler, give blood, give your time, money and effort to a cause that is important to you, give a hug when a handshake will do, give of yourself just because you can, and never ever forget that God’s Still Got This!

A celebration of life will be hosted by the Dalbey family at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Lansing Community Center at 800 1st Terrace, Lansing, Kansas, 66043. Services provided by R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.



