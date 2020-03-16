Ronald David Scott, 59, of Meeteetse passed on March 14 at his home after fighting a long battle with colon cancer. Ron was born in Casper, Wyoming to Charles and Phyllis Scott. They lived in Glenrock and Kemmerer then later moved to their homestead in Meeteetse, Wyoming where Ron graduated from high school in 1979. Ron, Shane and their father Charles owned Grass Creek Lumber from 1978 to 1988. He obtained his commercial helicopter license and flew in various locations around the world. Ron joined the ranks of the oilfield where he became an expert in enhanced oil recovery and traveled globally for years.

He expanded his businesses to Hays, Kansas where he developed phenomenal working and personal relationships with the oil community. His first home was always Meeteetse, but Kansas was close in his heart.

He met the love of his life Casey whom he married in December of 1999. Together they raised 5 children, Josh, Thad, Casey Lee, Savanna, and JB.

Ron is preceded in death by his mother (Phyllis Scott) and his father (Charles Scott), brothers Charles Jr. (Gus), Vernon and Dale.

He is survived by Casey Scott of Meeteetse WY, son Josh (Stevie) Scott of Natoma, Kansas, son Thad (Heidi) Scott of Natoma, Kansas, Casey Lee (Lori) Sharp of Natoma, Kansas, Savanna (Matt) MacConnell, of Natoma, Kansas, JB Sharp of Meeteetse, Wyoming, brother Shane (Denise) Scott of Meeteetse, Wyoming, and loving extended family. He was also a grandfather to fifteen grandchildren - Fred, Barney, BamBam, Hairy, Bozo, Howler, Shaun, Kevvis, Kaia, Trey, Darion, Ethan, Jillian, Boden and Starzyn.

Funeral services will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Meeteetse Community Church with burial to follow at the Meeteetse Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com.