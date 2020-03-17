Born March 31, 1935 to Charles William Ritchey and Bonnie Belle Ritchey (Harper). Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters, Joyice Sykes and Jeanette Venable.

Gloria leaves her husband Donald Leroy Hollenbeck of Overland Park, KS and a daughter Kathy Crawford of Overland Park, KS. 3 Grandchildren, Jennifer Crawford, Rachelle Sindt and Rane Crawford and 8 great grandchildren. Gloria was a teacher for the Circle #375 School District, teaching Kindergarten, 7th and 8th grade Home Economics at Benton Elementary School in Benton, KS and 3rd Grade at Towanda Elementary School in Towanda, KS for a total of 24 years. Gloria and Don are members of the First Baptist Church of Overland Park, KS where they have been actively involved in Adult Sunday School, and the FBC sewing group. They have donated hundreds of items to organizations locally.