ABILENE — Norma Jean Davis, 91, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born July 20, 1928, in Wakefield to George and Louisa (Buchanan) Harris.

Norma grew up in Industry and graduated from Chapman High School. On March 1, 1947, she married Preston Davis in Abilene.

Survived by daughters, Connie Zook, of Abilene, Karen Schmidt, of Salina, and Lindy Mayes, of Abilene; son, Daniel Davis, of Abilene; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Wanda Schlappy.

Predeceased by husband, Preston; sister, Vera Boyd; and brother, Ray Harris.

Private family graveside service is scheduled Thursday, April 2, in Bethel Cemetery.

Memorials: to Hospice of Dickinson County, in care of Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.

