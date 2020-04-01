Alan Darrell Hansen, 93, of McPherson, KS, and formerly of South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at McPherson Hospital. He was a mechanical engineer and retired from White Sands Missile Range/Dept. of Defense.

He was born on February 5, 1927, in Mina, South Dakota, the son of I.A. and Dorothy (Pittam) Hansen. He graduated from Aberdeen Central High School and in 1950, graduated from South Dakota State College. Alan was united in marriage to Phyllis Ann Schauer on January 27, 1951, in Aberdeen, SD. They were married 68 years before her passing on March 25, 2019.

Alan was a member of Countryside Covenant Church and Gideons International. He was a United States Navy veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post #24. He volunteered for Friendship Meals.

Survivors include: children, Marlan (Clarene) Hansen of Alpine, UT, Harlan (Kathy) Hansen of Madera, CA, Kathy (Ron) Park of Fort Worth , TX, Robert Hansen of Rose Hill, KS, and Todd (Barb) Hansen of Bixby, OK; a brother, Duane Hansen (Judy) of Houston, TX; two sisters, Beverly De Lange (Daniel Fisher) of San Diego, CA and Sharon Hartman (Jim) of Fort Collins, CO; 15 grandchildren, Jason Hansen, Marlene Esplin, Amanda Berger, Christopher Hansen, Chelsey Payne, Chase Hansen, April Lee, Eric Hansen, Bryan Hansen, Jerad Park, Bryce Park, Rhett Hansen, Rachelle Tiffany, Kyle Hansen, and Kendra Hansen; and 33 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and an infant sister.

A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the McPherson Cemetery with Pastor Jon Black officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to Wycliffe Bible Translators, Gideons International, or Countryside Covenant Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.